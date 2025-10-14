LAPD recruits hear from community ahead of graduation

The Brief The LAPD Academy incorporates community discussions as part of its training to build trust between law enforcement and the community. Project Blue, a non-profit organization, collaborates with the LAPD to foster relationships through youth programs and sports, particularly in Watts. The Community Safety Partnership Bureau, led by Deputy Chief Ruby Flores, aims to develop tools for effective relationship-based policing.



To become a police officer, recruits go through rigorous training and study of the law. At the LAPD Academy, recruits also hear from members of the community in a day of discussion. It's a partnership between two entities working to build trust between the community and law enforcement.

The concept falls under the LAPD's innovative Community Safety Partnership Bureau, founded in 2011. The LAPD website says, "Community Safety Partnership (CSP) represents a relationship-based policing model that has proven effective in building public trust and reducing crime."

Speakers are invited by the nonprofit Project Blue. CEO Marc Maye, who grew up in Compton and became a Catholic school principal in South LA, considers himself a voice of the community. In a suit and tie before an October academy class, he says, "I guarantee you, you want to be given a fair shot when you step into these communities."

The mission of Project Blue "is to build trust and safety in inner-city communities through rigorously implemented and measured youth programs that strengthen relationships between community and law enforcement."

Project Blue has an emphasis on sports and programs that pair police officers with kids' programs, particularly in Watts. One such program is the popular football team, the Watts Rams, with officers serving as coaches for young players and cheerleaders.

Steve Robinson is a businessman turned reserve officer and co-founder of Project Blue alongside his wife, entrepreneur Janet Crown, under their Crown Robinson Family Philanthropy. He was among the community members who did roundtable sessions with the recruits.

LAPD's Community Safety Partnership Bureau was launched under the leadership of now Assistant Chief Emada Tingirides. The bureau is now headed by Deputy Chief Ruby Flores, who was also in attendance. She considers the day of discussion developing another tool in their tool belt.

Volunteer Tyrone Phillips says his experience with police officers had been negative while growing up. As an African American, he felt he'd experienced racial profiling. He's here because "no matter what we experience we can be the change that we want to see." His message "is that we believe in you, the community needs you."

This academy class is set to graduate on October 17.

Project Blue describes itself as "A new model for change." Saying "Inner-city communities across America are in crisis, caught in a cycle of poverty, crime, and violence. We have a moral imperative to ensure the health and safety of every community across our country."

Maye, with this input for recruits "it’s really about humanity and showing up in a more humanity way. You want to do your job with integrity, but you also want to be respected in your job." Maye is about to release a book titled "From Sports to Life."