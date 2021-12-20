VIDEO: LAPD pursuit in Mid-City ends with dramatic crash; one injury

A police pursuit in Mid-City ended with a collision with a parked car along Pico Boulevard Monday morning.

According to LAPD, officers were in pursuit of a vehicle with a driver who was possibly under the influence. After several close calls with pedestrians, the suspect's car, seen in the video as a silver, four-door vehicle, lost control, rear-ending a parked yellow vehicle.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The suspect, seen in a red shirt, then ran from the crash scene, but quickly gave up and was apprehended near the corner of 4th Avenue and Pico Boulevard.

There was someone inside the yellow vehicle that was hit. LAPD offered aid to that person before LA fire crews arrived on the scene.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.