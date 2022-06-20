LAPD officers shoot, kill armed suspect in Pacoima

A confrontation between police and an armed suspect turned deadly in the San Fernando Valley.

Authorities said multiple 911 calls came in from witnesses who reported the suspect was pointing a handgun at people at the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Van Nuys boulevards in Pacoima around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. Earlier in the evening, the suspect even attempted to carjack someone.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said once officers arrived at the scene, the suspect fired shots at them and the officers returned fire.

The suspect was struck by police gunfire, and he was taken to a hospital by paramedics in critical condition where he died overnight, LAPD said.

No officers or bystanders were hurt in the shooting.

Investigators continue to interview witnesses and canvas the area for surveillance footage. Officers at the scene were wearing body worn cameras.

The intersection is being used as a command post and traffic will be impacted in the area for several hours.