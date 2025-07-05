LAPD officer shot in Expo Park, suspect in custody

article

The Brief An LAPD officer was shot near a park in the Expo Park neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Police have arrested the suspect. The officer is in the hospital in a stable condition.



A Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot in Exposition Park on Saturday.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m., near Martin Luther King Jr. Park on S. Western Avenue.

Video from SkyFOX over the crime scene showed yellow police tape up in the road and in the park.

Paramedics took the officer to the hospital where they are in stable condition.

Police arrested the suspected shooter.

What we don't know:

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting, or if the officer shot back at the suspect.

Neither the officer nor the suspect were identified.