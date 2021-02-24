LAPD officer hospitalized after crash near Mid-City

A multiple-vehicle crash in the Mid-City area left a police officer hospitalized late Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a crash in the 4200 block of Mont Clair Street around 9:15 p.m. An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was taken to the hospital following the crash.

LAPD says the crash involved an LAPD sedan, an LAPD officer riding a motorcycle and a civilian vehicle. Firefighters identified the motorcyclist as the LAPD officer being taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

