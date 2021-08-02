LAPD officer dies of COVID-19 complications

article

The Los Angeles Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

LAPD announced on social media Monday night that officer Becky Strong has died from COVID-19 complications.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Officer Strong's entire family, colleagues, and friends in this most difficult time," LAPD's post read, in-part.

LAPD said Strong was with the department since 1994 and was recently assigned to South Traffic Division.

