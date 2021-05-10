LAPD officer arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested in Inglewood on suspicion of kidnapping, making criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon.

Nicolas Enmanuel Quintanilla Borja, 29, remained in jail Monday afternoon in lieu of $2 million bail.

He was arrested after Inglewood police officers were sent to the 3500 block of West 116th Street at about 5:50 a.m. Friday on a family disturbance call and conducted witness interviews at the scene.

No further details were released by Inglewood police, and the LAPD acknowledged the arrest but referred all other questions to the Inglewood Police Department.

An LAPD representative did confirm that the officer's police powers were revoked following his arrest, though he is still employed by the department, and said that an administrative investigation has been initiated.

Quintanilla Borja was hired by the LAPD in January 2020 and was assigned to the 77th Street Division.

CNS contributed to this report.