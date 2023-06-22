LAPD officer arrested for assault with a deadly weapon at Upland bar

article

Southern California authorities said an Los Angeles Police Department officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested following an alleged altercation at a bar in Upland.

On Wednesday, June 21 around 2:20 p.m., officers with the Upland Police Department were called to a bar in the 1600 block of N. Mountain Avenue for an assault.

When officers arrived, they were informed 55-year-old Arthur Contreras, of Rancho Cucamonga, assaulted another man in the restroom before he left the bar. A witness followed him until officers arrived.

Contreras, an LAPD officer, was arrested at the scene and the victim sustained a minor laceration. The victim was treated and released at the scene.

SUGGESTED: LAPD's hiring process under fire, department accused of lowering standards

Contreras has worked for the LAPD for 28 years. He has been assigned to detective support and the vice division.

The LAPD is aware of the allegations. Officials said Contreras is out of custody and has been placed on administrative leave.

The department said it is fully cooperating with the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and Upland PD.

