LAPD: Missing 16-year-old found dead

A 16-year-old boy who was reported missing last month in Los Angeles has been found dead, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

Mohammod Tahir was reported missing on Feb. 24. He was last seen around 7 p.m. in the 15800 block of South Vermont Avenue.

His family expressed deep concerns due to unspecified medical conditions.

Authorities said there is no evidence of foul play in his death.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and his cause of death has not been disclosed by authorities.

Police did not say when or where Tahir's body was found.