One dead after LAPD shooting in Westlake

One person was killed in a shooting involving the Los Angeles Police Department in the Westlake District of Los Angeles Monday.

The shooting was reported just before 4:30, near the intersection of 6th and Witmer streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Both LAPD and LAFD crews were on scene.

There have no reports of anyone being transported to the hospital. LAFD officials confirmed that one person was killed in the shooting.

Officials have also not said what may have led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.