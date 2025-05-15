City denies fault in LAPD crash that left brothers with severe injuries — despite internal report

The Brief An internal LAPD investigation found one of their officers at fault for a crash that severely injured two brothers in Encino-- but now the City of LA is denying fault and saying the men weren't even injured. The crash, which happened last June, was caught on dashcam. The LAPD officer was driving at speeds of 80 MPH in a 45 MPH zone, with no lights or sirens.



Two brothers suffered life-changing injuries in a crash caused by an LAPD officer going nearly double the speed limit. Now they're fighting the city after LA refused any responsibility.

What we know:

The crash happened on June 4, 2024, at the intersection of Balboa and Burbank in Encino.

According to the attorney of the victims, brothers Stephen and Richard Paper, on-duty LAPD officer Jason Stevenson drove 80 miles per hour—well in excess of the posted speed limit—without his lights or sirens on, and crashed into Paper's car as they were making a left turn. The entire incident was caught on LAPD's dashcam.

The brothers spent months in the hospital; they suffered fractured skulls, brain bleeds, and fractured spines. Richard was left in a coma for several days.

Their attorney, Robert Glassman, said LAPD's internal investigation found officer Stevenson at fault, citing unsafe speed and reckless driving. Now, nearly a year later, Glassman said City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto is fighting their lawsuit and disputing their injuries.

What they're saying:

"You can see the carnage and destruction that was done to their car and to them. Just recently, the City of LA officially gave us their response under the penalty of perjury in court documents saying not only are we not at fault for causing this crash, your guys aren't even hurt, they're not even damaged," Glassman told FOX 11.

"They're crazy. I mean they should look at the car. They should watch me walk," Stephen said. The brothers are 76 and 74-years-old.

"I've been in rehab ever since I left the hospital," Richard added.

Glassman is slamming Feldstein Soto, asking a court to sanction her because he claims she committed perjury for denying evidence. He also said she has a conflict of interest because she has been pushing state legislators to pass a law indemnifying cities from personal injury lawsuits.

FOX 11 reached out to the city attorney's office; they responded by saying they ‘do not comment on pending litigation’.