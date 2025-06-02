Lancaster prison inmate uses makeshift weapon to stab officers, CDCR says

article

An inmate at a state prison in Lancaster allegedly attacked two officers with a makeshift weapon during a morning meal release, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

What we know:

Around 7:40 a.m. on June 1, inmate Michael P. O’Neill attacked two officers while they were monitoring the meal release. According to the CDCR, O’Neill began stabbing an officer with an improvised weapon. Another officer immediately responded, and O’Neill started attacking the second officer.

Staff quickly stopped the attack and activated 911. The officers were transported to an outside medical facility where they were treated and released.

O’Neill was transported to a different facility to be placed in restricted housing. No one else was injured.

An improvised weapon was found at the scene, CDCR officials said in a statement.

The case is being investigated as an attempted homicide.

The backstory:

O’Neill, 42, arrived to the Lancaster prison from Sacramento County on June 28, 2017, to serve five years, four months for first-degree burglary, vehicle theft and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, second-strike offenses, and second-degree burglary. Officials said he was also sentenced by Tuolumne County on Aug. 5, 2020, to 12 years for second-degree robbery with enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury on a person 70 years or older, and use of a firearm.