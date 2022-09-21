Lancaster bar shooting leaves man dead, another in critical condition

article

Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead and another wounded at a Lancaster bar over the weekend.

The shooting happened Sunday just before 2 a.m. at the Xalisco Bar and Grill located at 42525 10th Street West.

Police said a fight broke out among several men, and two people were shot. Stephen Bain died at the scene from his injuries, while a second shooting victim, Antonio Maiden, was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

It's unclear if Bain or Maiden were involved in the fight.

No suspect information has been released.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.