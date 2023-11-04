1 killed in Lancaster big rig crash on 138 highway

A man behind the wheel of a Honda Civic was killed in a head-on crash with a big rig on state highway 138 in Lancaster, authorities said Saturday.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, east of 250th Street West, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A 2018 Honda Civic was going eastbound on SR 138 when the car drifted across the center yellow lines into the path of a 2023 Kenworth T680, the CHP said.

The driver of the Honda was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Officials did not provide the identity of the victim. No further information is available at this time.

The CHP urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call the CHP's Newhall area office at 661-600-1600.