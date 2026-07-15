Lanai Dees: Family, investigators seek answers in deadly South LA shooting

The Brief The family of 21-year-old aspiring nurse Lanai Dees is pleading for the public's help to find the gunman who shot and killed her in South Los Angeles in November 2024. Investigators say Dees was driving her Mercedes through an alley near Wilton Place and Century Boulevard when she was hit by a single gunshot, causing her to crash. A $20,000 reward is being offered for any key information that leads to an arrest in the unsolved killing.



The family of 21-year-old Lanai Dees continues searching for answers and seeking justice after the aspiring nurse was shot and killed in South Los Angeles.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened on Nov. 17, 2024, around 12:30 a.m. Investigators said Dees was driving her white Mercedes through an alley near the intersection of Wilton Place and Century Boulevard when she was struck by a single gunshot.

After being shot, Dees lost control of her car. When first responders arrived at the scene, she was pronounced dead. The search continues for the shooter and so far, there have been few leads in the case.

What they're saying:

"It's really, really, really bad and I can't sugarcoat it," her brother, Jordan, told FOX 11. "Just like any other family who's a victim of a homicide, it's really, really bad. The constant crying, losing weight, can't eat."

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What you can do:

Homicide detectives and the Dees family are pleading with anyone who has information about the shooting to come forward. A $20,000 reward is currently being offered for crucial information that helps lead to an arrest in the case.