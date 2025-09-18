Lamborghini driver arrested in LA for reckless 'video game-style driving'

The Brief An alleged reckless driver in a green Lamborghini was arrested after a pursuit on a Southern California freeway. The driver was observed speeding and using the freeway's shoulder to illegally pass other vehicles. The California Highway Patrol made the arrest using one of its new "Specially Marked Patrol Vehicles."



A Southern California driver has been arrested for reckless driving after he was spotted on the freeway driving at high speeds and weaving through traffic using the right shoulder.

What we know:

A California Highway Patrol officer in a "specially marked patrol vehicle" (SMPV) on the southbound 110 Freeway north of 223rd Street observed a green Lamborghini speeding and using the right shoulder to pass other vehicles.

The officer attempted to stop the driver, but a police chase ensued.

The driver was ultimately arrested for reckless driving.

The CHP has been using SMPVs for over 40 years to combat dangerous driving. A new fleet of SMPVs, which have enhanced markings and bold color schemes, has recently been deployed across the state.

The backstory:

The CHP uses its SMPVs as a tool to help reduce reckless and hazardous driving and save lives.

The California Vehicle Code defines reckless driving as operating a vehicle with a "willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property."

Why you should care:

This incident highlights the CHP's ongoing efforts to make California's roads safer.

The use of SMPVs is a specific strategy to combat dangerous, "video game-style" driving, which the CHP says is a significant contributor to traffic accidents.

The new, more visible SMPVs are meant to be a reminder to all drivers that law enforcement is actively monitoring for reckless behavior.

If you drive recklessly in California, you could face severe penalties, including fines of up to $1,000 and up to 90 days in county jail for a first offense.