Lakers advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in a decade

article

The Los Angeles Lakers have advanced to the NBA Finals with a 117-107 victory over the Denver Nuggets tonight to win the Western Conference Finals, four games to one.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Saturday's win means that the Lakers are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010 – the last time the franchise won a championship. The best-of-seven playoff was contested between the Western Conference champion Lakers and the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles as he holds two NBA Finals Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy's as he poses for a photograph with teammates Pau Gasol #16 and Derek Fisher #2 during Media Day at the Toyota Center on September 25, 2010 (Getty Images) Expand

The Lakers defeated the Celtics, four games to three, to win the franchise's 16th NBA championship. Late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant won his second straight NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award that year.

RELATED: Another NBA Finals await LeBron James if Lakers can finish Nuggets

Advertisement

SUGGESTED: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks on the racial injustice facing the nation