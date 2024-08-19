2 killed, 1 critically injured in horrific Lake Los Angeles crash

article

Two people were killed in a horrific two-car crash in the Antelope Valley Monday.

Around 11:40 a.m., Los Angeles County first responders were called to the intersection of E. Palmdale Boulevard and 152nd Street in the Lake Los Angeles area.

Los Angeles County fire authorities said there was a total of five patients in the crash and two people were declared dead at the scene. One person was transported to the hospital via helicopter, while one patient suffered minor injuries and the fifth person involved in the crash was not injured.

The names of the crash victims have not been released and no further information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.