LAC+USC Medical Center seeking public's help identifying patient

Do you recognize him?

LAC+USC Medical Center is asking for the public's help identifying a patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 27.

The man is between 60 and 65-years-old, 5'6" tall, 119 lbs., with a thin build and medium stature. He has short gray hair and brown eyes.

The man has no identifiable marks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cesar Robles, Clinical Social Worker, LAC+USC Medical Center Department of Social Work, 323-409-6884 or 323-409-5253.