LA woman drowns in Sequoia National Park trying to rescue sister from river rapids

The Brief A Los Angeles woman died after rescuing her sister from the Keweah River in Sequoia National Park. Jomarie Calasanz fell in after her sister while their family was on a day trip. Her body was found after 65 days. Now her family is trying to bring her home.



The body of a Los Angeles woman was found more than two months after she went missing while trying to save her sister from drowning in Sequoia National Park. Now, Jomarie Calasanz's family is trying to bring her home.

What we know:

The Calasanz family drove from LA to Sequoia National Park on May 25. That day, the family stopped for a swim in the Kaweah River. That's when Joanne Calasanz, Jomarie's older sister, "started to get swept away," the family said on a GoFundMe page. Jomarie was a swimmer, and jumped in after her sister.

The rapids took them both. Joanne was able to get out, but Jomarie could not be found. Then, after two months, authorities located Jomarie's body. She was 26 years old.

What they're saying:

Her family described her as "an amazing person, beautiful inside and out, faithful, selfless, fierce, magnetic," adding that she "touched the lives of many with her voice, service, kindness, smile, laughter, generosity and more.

What you can do:

Now, the family is raising money to help pay for transportation to take Jomarie's body back to Los Angeles, for Joanne's hospital bills and more. Information about that fundraiser can be found by tapping or clicking here.

"We want to give Jomarie Calasanz the goodbye she truly deserves," the family wrote. "A beautiful service that reflects the love and light she gave to everyone around her."