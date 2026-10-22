LA weather: More rain, pop-up storms hit SoCal as flood alerts remain in place

The Brief Pop-up showers are expected across greater Los Angeles on Thursday. Weather alerts remain active across the region, including a Flash Flood Warning in Ventura County and a Flood Watch for several communities through early evening. Most areas will see under an inch of additional rain before the storm clears out by Friday, bringing warmer, drier conditions for the weekend.



Another round of rain will hit Southern California on Thursday as some areas remain under a Flood Watch until the early evening.

What we know:

On Thursday morning, moderate to heavy rain activity was detected across portions of the Inland Empire along the 10 and 60 freeways, as well as heavy rainfall in the San Fernando Valley. Across the greater Los Angeles metro area, more showers are expected, along with possible thunderstorms.

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"Some areas may see some dry conditions and then all of a sudden, a pop-up shower or a thunderstorm. Thatâ€™s going to be the kind of day we have today," FOX 11 meteorologist Maria Quiban said.

Along the coast, residents braced for more high surf.

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How much more rain is expected?

Most areas can expect less than an inch of additional rainfall, with the heaviest rain chances forecast in San Bernardino County.

Weather alerts

Flash Flood Warning: In place until 9:15 a.m. Thursday in parts of Ventura County.

Flood Advisory: In effect until 11 a.m. Thursday in Ventura County.

Wind Advisory: Expires at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Inland Empire.

What's next:

Most of the rain is expected to end by Friday. However, remnants of the storm could bring additional rainfall to local foothill, mountain, and inland communities.

The weekend will then bring clear conditions and warmer temperatures.