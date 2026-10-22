Long Beach residents demand permanent coastal protections as King Tides approach

The Brief Powerful waves along the Long Beach Peninsula have red-tagged eight buildings covering 13 residential addresses. An $11.4 million dredging project is moving 400,000 cubic yards of sand to widen beaches by up to 200 feet. Approaching King Tides, scheduled for October 26 through 28, threaten further coastal flooding and structural damage.



Residents along the Long Beach Peninsula are calling for stronger, long-term protections against powerful waves and coastal flooding as another round of unusually high tides approaches Southern California.

King Tides are forecast for October 26 through 28, raising concerns in a neighborhood where recent storms have damaged homes, destroyed sections of the historic boardwalk and forced some residents to evacuate.

While crews are working to replenish the beach with hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of sand, some residents are questioning whether the project will provide enough protection â€” and why more permanent solutions werenâ€™t put in place sooner.

What we know:

Powerful waves have left eight buildings, representing 13 residential addresses, red-tagged along the Long Beach Peninsula, meaning they are considered unsafe to occupy.

The threat of additional coastal damage remains a concern, particularly as residents prepare for upcoming King Tides, which can increase the risk of coastal flooding when combined with elevated surf

Crews have been working to replenish sand along the peninsula, creating an additional buffer between the ocean and nearby homes.

The $11.4 million dredging project is intended to move more than 400,000 cubic yards of sand from the Alamitos Bay channel to the peninsula.

The project could extend portions of the beach by as much as 200 feet, providing additional protection against incoming waves.

What they're saying:

Peninsula residents gathered for a community meeting Wednesday night, seeking answers about the cityâ€™s response to coastal flooding, beach erosion and the long-term safety of their neighborhood.

Some residents questioned whether city leaders have moved quickly enough to develop permanent protections rather than continuing to rely on sand replenishment.

Residents have also raised concerns about drainage infrastructure and potential longer-term solutions, including offshore structures designed to reduce the impact of powerful waves.

What's next:

The city has outlined a seven-point coastal protection plan that includes emergency repairs, beach replenishment and longer-term solutions.

However, questions remain about how quickly those protections can be implemented and when displaced residents will be able to return to their homes.

For families living along the peninsula, the focus is now on preparing for the next round of elevated ocean conditions.

With a series of King Tides approaching, residents want assurances that their neighborhood will be better protected before another round of powerful waves reaches their homes.