Pursuit suspect accused of assault barricades himself in Tarzana home

An assault suspect who led authorities on a pursuit has barricaded himself inside a San Fernando Valley home, officials said.

Those in the area are asked to lock their doors and windows as the suspect is considered to be extremely dangerous.

What we know:

The pursuit started in Hollywood around 4 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Western Avenue. Authorities said the pursuit was initiated after the suspect was accused of assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department reported the suspect was driving recklessly during the pursuit and continued with attempts to ram into them. During the chase, the suspect drove at speeds between 15-70 mph.

The pursuit continued into the San Fernando Valley, where the suspect was last seen running under the awning of a home in the 19300 block of Hatteras Street, a residential area off Tampa Avenue in Tarzana.

The scene is active and the suspect has yet to surrender

What we don't know:

A detailed description of the suspect was not available.