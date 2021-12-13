LA Smash-and-Grab: 3 T-Mobile stores targeted by suspects

Police are investigating after three T-Mobile stores across the San Fernando Valley were targeted by smash-and-grab suspects.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to robbery calls from the following T-Mobile store locations (in no particular order):

21800 block of Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills

18200 block of Sherman Way in Reseda

4800 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Valley Village

According to LAPD, all three stores told officers the robberies involved at least three suspects. However, as of Monday night, it is unknown if all three robberies were related or if they were targeted by the same three suspects.

In the Woodland Hills smash-and-grab incident, the suspects were described as three suspects wearing black and gray hoodies. In the Valley Village incident, the suspects were described as three Black males. Again, neither LAPD nor FOX 11's crew are sure if it were the same three suspects in the three separate incidents.

