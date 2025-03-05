La Puente gas station clerk shot from point blank by gunman

The Brief A gas station clerk got shot point blank by a gunman in La Puente. The gas station clerk is recovering at the hospital.



A La Puente gas station clerk is in the hospital after he was shot during a failed robbery at the store last week. The robbery and shooting were caught on security camera.

Shooting caught on camera

What we know:

The shooting happened on Friday, Feb. 28, at the ARCO station at the intersection of Workman Mill and Don Julio roads.

Security footage showed a man dressed in all black walking into the store, and immediately pulling out a gun. Miguel Cid, the gas station worker, put his hands in the air.

The thief demanded money, and Cid was seen moving toward a cash register. That's when the thief shot Cid.

One of Cid's brothers happened to be walking into the store shortly after the shooting, but when he saw the shooter, he turned and ran out. The shooter followed behind him.

Paramedics brought Cid to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The alleged gunman is believed to be in custody, but officials have not released their name.

Brother speaks out

What they're saying:

Richard Cid, Miguel's brother, recalled the horrific incident.

"My brother had his hands up, and he was. He was walking towards the register, but I think the guy did get a little scared," he said before his brother got shot.

Richard Cid said the suspect ran off without taking any money.

"Why did he shoot?" Richard Cid told FOX 11.

What you can do:

Cid's family has created a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his medical bills after the shooting. Information on that fundraiser can be found by tapping or clicking here.