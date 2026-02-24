Pursuit suspects flee after ramming into vehicle in Westlake

Multiple suspects fled from police following a chase in Los Angeles.

The pursuit of alleged burglary suspects began in the San Fernando Valley.

The suspect eventually made it onto the 5 Freeway and drove through Glendale, Silver Lake, and Echo Park.

During the chase, the vehicle was seen driving on the wrong side of the road multiple times and speeding as it weaved through traffic.

The pursuit eventually came to an end in Westlake on Palo Alto St. near the Los Angeles exit. The suspect's vehicle made a right turn, attempting to get on the freeway when it rammed into a red vehicle.

At least three suspects immediately ran out of the car and multiple officers chased after them.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (SkyFOX)

With a bag in one of the suspect's hands, he attempted to carjack another vehicle but in doing so, he struggled, dropping the bag and fleeing on foot.

Images from SkyFOX showed at least one suspect being taken into custody. It's unclear if the additional suspects were located.