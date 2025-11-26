LA Mission, Hope the Mission team up to serve thousands of Thanksgiving meals on Skid Row

The spirit of giving continues across Los Angeles ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thousands of pounds of turkey will help feed many in Los Angeles Wednesday.

What we know:

For the first time, Los Angeles Mission and Hope the Mission are teaming up to serve people on Skid Row. Together, the Missions offer more than 3,000 beds across Los Angeles County to help curb homelessness.

On Wednesday, thousands of meals will be served at LA Mission to those who need it most.

In addition to the meal, people can also receive clothing and free haircuts.

What they're saying:



"Being unhoused at one point in time in my life, I know what it’s like to not have support, so here for me at the LA mission, I do this out of compassion for people," said Los Angeles Mission Executive Chef Erik Grant.

The chef added he starts planning for this Thanksgiving event about one month out.

Local perspective:

The organizations rely on many volunteers to help give out hot meals.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: