LA family escapes house fire; Possible arsonist seen on camera starting fire

The Panorama City fire that engulfed the front porch and entry of the Lorne Street home this morning was scary. But what really terrified the residents, who managed to escape the house at 4:30 a.m., is the Ring video of a hooded figure starting the fire.

No one in the home or neighborhood seems to recognize the person covered up, carrying a heavy object to the front door, spending less than a minute preparing it, and fleeing on foot right before you can see the embers and flames on the video screen.

Neighbors shared videos of a similarly-dressed figure, wearing a light-colored hooded jacket, walking towards and around the home a few hours before the fire.

There are also images of a vehicle speeding away from the scene seconds after the fire begins.

Arson investigators have recovered evidence from the front porch, including a large, metal-looking canister and charred material. They are comparing this fire with others in the area, although no one in the neighborhood recalls a similar incident.

Anyone with information or images is asked to reach out to the LA City Fire investigators at 213-893-9800.