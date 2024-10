article

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake followed by several aftershocks struck Southern California Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported about 4.3 miles southeast of Ontario at 3:51 a.m. It had a recorded depth of 5.2 km.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake was followed by nearly a dozen aftershocks, the USGS reported.