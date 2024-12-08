LA County Fire Captain Michael Mercado dies in 'activity duty incident'

article

The Brief The LA County Fire Department announced the active duty death of Fire Captain Michael Mercado on Sunday. Mercado served the South El Monte community for over 25 years. Details of Mercado's death were not released.



The Los Angeles County Fire Department is mourning one of its own Sunday morning.

"It is with a heavy heart the #LACoFD share the active duty death of Fire Captain Michael H. Mercado on Sunday, December 8, 2024," the department shared on social media.

The circumstances of Mercado's death were not released.

"Fire Captain Mercado was last assigned to Fire Station 90 in South El Monte. He faithfully served our Department, residents, and communities for over 25 years," the department said.

"We extend our prayers and condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Fire Captain Mercado."

Further details were not immediately available.