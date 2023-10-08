LA County Bureau of Investigation Sergeant, wife killed in Downey crash

article

A sergeant with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation and his wife were killed Sunday in a crash in their home of Downey.

Emilio Guerrero, 52, and his wife Annabel Guerrero, 47, were killed in the crash at the intersection of Paramount Boulevard and Gardendale Street, the Downey Police Department reported. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday, when police said another vehicle collided with the car Emilio Guerrero was driving.

Images from the Citizen app appeared to show the scene, with a silver pickup truck that had severe front end damage, and a dark vehicle, seemingly wrapped around a pole.

SUGGESTED: Officer Chad Swanson, killed in 405 Freeway crash, remembered as hero at Las Vegas mass shooting

While Emilio Guerrero was a sergeant with the LA County BOI, Annabel Guerrero was a teacher who had worked in the Downey Unified School District.

Police did not identify the driver of the other car, other than that he was a 60-year-old South Gate resident. It was unclear if he was injured in the crash.

Officials are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call the Downey Police Department at 562-904-2308 or investigators at 562-904-2339. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or online at lacrimestoppers.org.