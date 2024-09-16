LA authorities seek help identifying child found riding scooter alone on 110 Freeway

article

Authorities sought the public’s help with identifying a child after he was found by himself on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said officers found a Black male juvenile, identified as John Doe, riding a scooter in the express lanes on the southbound side of the freeway at Jefferson Boulevard. The male juvenile is said to be between the ages of 10 and 13, weighs an estimated 70 pounds, and was wearing a black shirt and blue boxer shorts.

CHP is expected to release the boy's photo at a later time.

Investigators later determined he entered the freeway from 28th and Flower streets.

Los Angeles County firefighters transported him to the hospital shortly after arriving at the scene. While he didn't appear to have any physical injuries, the boy was taken to Los Angeles General Medical Center for observation.

The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was called to assist with the investigation. In addition, the Los Angeles Police Department said they don't have a missing persons report matching the description of the child found on the freeway.

Anyone who can help identify him is asked to contact LA DCFS at 800-540-4000 or the CHP Central LA Area office at 213-744-2331.