Fire at Adventist White Memorial Hospital ER in Montebello prompts street closures, patient transfers

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The Brief A fire broke out late Monday morning inside the emergency department of Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital in Boyle Heights. Fire crews knocked down the fire, but the incident forced the evacuation and transport of patients to other hospitals. Police have closed Beverly Boulevard and surrounding streets to facilitate emergency transport; the cause of the fire is currently unknown.



Evacuations were underway at a hospital in Montebello after a fire sparked inside the emergency department late Monday morning, fire officials said.

What we know:

Officials with the Montebello Fire Department confirmed crews knocked down a fire that broke out in the emergency room at Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital, located at 309 W. Beverly Blvd.

Authorities said the situation prompted immediate evacuations. To assist in the safe transport of patients to other hospitals, police officers shut down Beverly Boulevard and several surrounding streets.

Residents and commuters are being asked to avoid the area.

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What we don't know:

It is currently unknown how many patients required transport or if any injuries were reported as a result of the fire or the evacuation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.