Fire at Adventist White Memorial Hospital ER in Montebello prompts street closures, patient transfers
LOS ANGELES - Evacuations were underway at a hospital in Montebello after a fire sparked inside the emergency department late Monday morning, fire officials said.
What we know:
Officials with the Montebello Fire Department confirmed crews knocked down a fire that broke out in the emergency room at Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital, located at 309 W. Beverly Blvd.
Authorities said the situation prompted immediate evacuations. To assist in the safe transport of patients to other hospitals, police officers shut down Beverly Boulevard and several surrounding streets.
Residents and commuters are being asked to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
It is currently unknown how many patients required transport or if any injuries were reported as a result of the fire or the evacuation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information from Montebello city officials.