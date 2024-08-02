LA barbers, braiders sending kids back to school in style at free community event

article

McDonald’s of Southern California is teaming up with barbers and braiders across Los Angeles to send kids back to school in style ahead of the 2024-25 academic year.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, kids entering kindergarten through their senior year of high school (K-12) will be able to get their hair styled with braids or fresh haircuts free of charge.

The event is called Back to School Braids & Buzz, and it will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McDonald’s on La Tijera in LA’s Westchester neighborhood.

As of Friday, Aug. 2, all appointments have been filled. However, those looking to get serviced have the option of join a waitlist.

Barber. (Photo by Nick Cunard/PYMCA/Avalon/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Click here for more information.