SWAT standoff continues with armed man in the San Fernando Valley

The Brief A SWAT standoff continues in the San Fernando Valley. It all began after the LAPD received a call from a mother who said her son pointed a gun at his own brother. The mother added her son had just been released from the hospital for a drug overdose and was a convicted felon.



A tense SWAT standoff between the Los Angeles Police Department and an armed suspect continues to unfold in the San Fernando Valley.

What we know:

Authorities said it all started around 1 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18, following a desperate 911 call from a mother saying that her son had pointed a gun at his own brother. She said she was worried about him and that he was acting erratically, adding that he had just been released from the hospital for a drug overdose. In addition, the mother stated he was a convicted felon and had access to multiple weapons, including assault rifles.

Arriving officers evacuated residents from nearby homes along Gruen Street, located at the intersection of Canterbury Avenue, between Van Nuys Boulevard and Terra Bella Street.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and the suspect has yet to surrender.

The suspect has told authorities multiple times that he's not coming out and demanded that they get a warrant.

Standoff leads to elementary school closure

Local impact:

Students at Beach Elementary were told to go to Canterbury Elementary School.