Kyle Richards’ daughter doing OK after LA home was burglarized in broad daylight

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kyle Richards attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards ' eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, was the victim of a home burglary.

Mauricio Umansky, Richards' estranged husband and Aldjufrie's stepfather, confirmed to Fox News Digital the realty star's home was burglarized Tuesday afternoon.

She was not home at the time, and she is doing OK, he added.

The West Hollywood Sheriff's Department told Fox News Digital that police responded to a home alarm and discovered forced entry upon arrival. The thieves took jewelry and various personal items from the home.

In a photo obtained by Fox News Digital, Aldjufrie, who stars in Netflix's "Buying Beverly Hills" alongside Umansky, talks on a phone while Richards speaks to law enforcement outside the home.

Representatives for Richards and Aldjufrie did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Richards and Umansky's Encino home was burglarized In 2017.

"After we were burglarized, it probably took me at least six months to feel safe in my home again," Richards said during an episode of " Real Housewives of Beverly Hills " in 2022. "I was walking around with all these keys on me, locking everything up like a crazy person even though everything was already taken from us. … I would get in bed and close my eyes, and I would picture people coming into my bedroom, even though I never even saw it."

The thieves walked away with more than $1 million in jewelry and handbags, People magazine reported at the time.

"Everything was taken," Richards told the outlet in 2017. "Everything my mother, who passed away, had ever collected and saved to give to me — that I had always envisioned of passing on to my four daughters — was gone. Even my children's baby bracelets. Obviously, those are the things that hurt the most, things that I can't replace. They're completely invaluable.

"The material things, yes they can be replaced, but they also hurt," she added. "I feel embarrassed to say that, but those are things that were either given to me by someone that I care about or that I worked really hard for. So, it hurts no matter what."

