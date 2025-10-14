Airports refusing to play Kristi Noem video blaming Democrats for government shutdown

The Brief Multiple airports across the nation are refusing to play a video from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the government shutdown. Several airports say the video’s political content goes against their policies, and do not allow political messaging to be displayed. The shutdown has disrupted routine operations at some airports.



Airports around the US are reportedly refusing to play a video from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in which she blames Democrats for the federal government shutdown.

What we know:

Airports in Northern California, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Phoenix, Seattle and many others say the video’s political content goes against their policies or regulations prohibiting political messaging in their facilities.

Noem, Republicans, and various government agencies have openly blamed Democrats for the shutdown, which entered Day 14 on Tuesday.

Democrats say any deal to reopen the government has to address their health care demands, and Republicans say they won’t negotiate until they agree to fund the government. Some medical insurance premiums would double if Congress fails to renew the subsidy payments that expire Dec. 31.

In the video, Noem said that TSA’s "top priority" is to help make travel pleasant and efficient while keeping passengers safe.

"However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay," she continues.

The shutdown's impact on airlines

Dig deeper:

The shutdown has disrupted routine operations at some airports, leading to flight delays and staff shortages.

On Oct. 6, no air traffic controllers were working in the tower at Hollywood Burbank Airport for several hours. Several flights were canceled and/or delayed in response.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hollywood Burbank Airport: Government shutdown leads to shortage of air traffic controllers

On that same day, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy spoke about how the government shutdown is putting more stress on air traffic controllers who already have an extremely stressful job. He said there's been an increase in staff shortages across the system. When that happens, the FAA slows traffic at some airports for safety reasons.

Controllers are expected to continue working without a paycheck, Duffy said.

He said that there's already been a small uptick in controllers calling out sick in a few places. If that gets worse as the shutdown drags on, the FAA could be forced to reduce the number of takeoffs and landings, which would create delays and possibly cancellations.