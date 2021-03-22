Krispy Kreme offering free doughnut a day to anyone with COVID-19 vaccination for rest of 2021

Krispy Kreme is offering Americans a sweet incentive to get a COVID-19 vaccine by giving a free doughnut to anyone who shows proof of vaccination — and inoculated customers can keep going back every single day for the rest of the year.

The company announced Monday that anyone who shows a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will get a free Original Glazed doughnut at participating Krispy Kreme locations nationwide for the remainder of 2021.

Customers must bring in their own COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to redeem the offer, and they can go back for one free doughnut every single day — no purchase required, the company says. Vaccine stickers do not qualify for the offer.

Krispy Kreme said anyone who has received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine qualifies for the free doughnut.

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena.

The famous doughnut shop is also offering up to four hours of paid time off for employees to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Several other companies have offered similar benefits to employees who choose to get vaccinated, including Target and Dollar General, while Walgreens and Uber teamed up to offer people in underserved communities free rides to vaccine centers.

The pace of vaccinations in the U.S. has rapidly increased in recent weeks with three currently authorized vaccines.

Last week, President Joe Biden said the country had met his goal of administering 100 million coronavirus shots, more than a month before the target date of his 100th day in office. Biden teased the possibility of setting a new 200 million dose goal by his 100th day in office at the end of April.

"We may be able to double it," he told reporters last week.

Nearly 125 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since inoculations first began in December, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.