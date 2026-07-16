Kris Jenner's mom Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon dead at 91

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The Brief Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, the mother of Kris Jenner and beloved matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, has died at the age of 91. Kris Jenner announced the passing of her mother, whom she also referred to as Campbell, in a deeply emotional Instagram post shared on July 16. While the family has publically shared their heartbreak, the exact cause of Shannon's death has not been released.



The Kardashian-Jenner family is mourning the loss of their matriarch, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, who passed away on July 16 at the age of 91.

Her daughter, Kris Jenner, shared the heartbreaking news with the public in a deeply personal and emotional social media tribute.

What they're saying:

Jenner, 70, shared her immense grief online, writing, "Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ," alongside a photo of her mother. "There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family."

In her tribute, Kris expressed gratitude for the lifelong lessons her mother taught her.

She wrote that her mother "[Campbell] taught me everything that truly matters … to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted. She taught us that family is everything."

Jenner continued, "She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith."

Addressing her mother directly in the post, Jenner wrote, "Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter."

Promising that her mother's love "will live on" in their family traditions, Jenner added, "When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you. And if I have done anything right in this world, it’s because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud."

"My heart is broken into a million pieces. Thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life … I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything," Jenner concluded in the post.

What we don't know:

Shannon's cause of death has not been disclosed.

The backstory:

Shannon gave birth to Jenner in 1955, later separating from her partner Bob seven years later.

She went on to marry businessman Harry Shannon, who served as a devoted father figure to Jenner and her younger sister, Karen Houghton, until his death in 2003.

Her passing comes just over two years after her younger daughter, Karen Houghton, died "unexpectedly" of cardiac arrest in March 2024 at the age of 65.