The Brief Kouri Richins was sentenced to life without parole for killing her husband with fentanyl. Prosecutors said she was motivated by money and secret life insurance policies. Her defense plans to appeal, and she faces additional charges.



A Utah mother who wrote a children’s book about coping with grief after her husband’s death has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering him, a judge ruled Wednesday.

The backstory:

Kouri Richins was convicted in March of aggravated murder for lacing her husband Eric Richins’ cocktail with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl at their home near Park City in 2022.

A jury also found her guilty of four other felonies, including insurance fraud, forgery and attempted murder for trying to poison her husband weeks earlier on Valentine’s Day with a fentanyl-laced sandwich.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'Grief' author Kouri Richins convicted of murdering husband with fentanyl

Her defense said it will appeal the conviction and sentence.

What they're saying:

"A person convicted of those things is simply too dangerous to ever be free," Judge Richard Mrazi said when handing down the sentence on the day that Eric Richins would have turned 44.

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Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said Richins, a 35-year-old real estate agent with a house-flipping business, was millions in debt and planning a future with another man. She had opened numerous life insurance policies on her husband Eric Richins without his knowledge and falsely believed she would inherit his estate worth more than $4 million after he died.

Richins stood at the podium in a lime green jail uniform as she asked her sons, who were not present in court, "Please just don't give up on me."

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Richins faces several decades to life in prison. She has been adamant in maintaining she is innocent, saying Wednesday that the verdict was "an absolute lie."

Jurors also found Richins guilty of four other felonies, including attempted murder for trying to poison her husband weeks earlier on Valentine’s Day with a fentanyl-laced sandwich.

Eric Richins’ father, Eugene Richins, urged Mrazik to impose a life sentence without the possibility of parole to protect his grandsons, who were ages 9, 7 and 5 when their father died.

Big picture view:

The case captivated true-crime enthusiasts when Richins was arrested in 2023 while promoting her children’s book about a boy coping with the death of his father.

What's next:

Richins also faces more than two dozen money-related criminal charges in a separate case that has not yet gone to trial.