Klay Thompson's dog Rocco dies at 13

NBA superstar Klay Thompson's beloved dog Rocco has died.

Rocco, the bulldog, was 13.

The sad news was revealed on ESPN Los Angeles' "Mason and Ireland" as the co-hosts of the show revealed Klay "had to put Rocco down" over the weekend.

The hosts learned about the news from their colleague Mychal Thompson, Klay's father and an NBA legend-turned-Lakers broadcaster.

As of May 29, no formal announcements have been made by Klay Thompson regarding Rocco. The 4-time NBA champ and the bulldog were considered inseparable as the two were once seen rehabbing together as "dad" was recovering from a major knee surgery.

Rocco had a cult following across social media and NBA fandom circles as the bulldog had more than 61,000 followers on Instagram.