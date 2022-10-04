Free admission for kids to 100+ San Diego attractions, museums in October
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Looking for something fun to do with the kiddos as we welcome fall? We've got some suggestions and even better - they're free!
Kids Free San Diego offers free admission to 100+ San Diego-area attractions and museums for kids 12 and under for the entire month of October.
So if your kid wants to learn about anything from history and science to nature and wildlife, there's something worth exploring. From the hands-on Fleet Science Center and the Museum of Photographic Arts, to the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, which boasts the nation’s largest indoor model railroad exhibit, there's surely something for everyone.
Not only do kiddos get free admission, but some attractions even offer meals on the house and other perks like hotel stay discounts.
Keep in mind that exact ages included in the promotion may vary for each attraction; check website for details before you go.
Free admission is available for up to two kids for every adult ticket purchased, according to organizers. You cn download a Kids Free coupon for each venue you would like to visit at https://sandiegomuseumcouncil.org/, and then present it at the participating museum’s admission desk to receive the no-cost passes.
A full list of attractions, restaurants, and hotels participating in "Kids Free San Diego" can be found by tapping or clicking here.