Kerry Washington takes over as 'Principal for a Day' at LAUSD school

Students at a Los Angeles school got quite the surprise Friday when a famous actress stepped in as "Principal for a Day."

October marks National Principals Month, and to celebrate, the Los Angeles Unified School District is showcasing the meaningful work behind the demanding job.

'Roybal is a school that's close to my heart'

What they're saying:

FOX 11's cameras were rolling as award-winning actress Kerry Washington greeted students at Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Echo Park. A few moments later, her signature voice was heard on the school's loudspeakers as she made morning announcements.

"Roybal is a school that's really close to my heart. It's really important to me. I've been part of this school from the very beginning," Washington said. "I love these students. I love the mission of the school to prepare students to be working in the industry to graduate ready to go. And so to be here and honor Principal Cruz and the hard work that she does every single day to lead these hundreds of students to have a safe, informative, productive, wonderful place where they can learn and grow. It's just exciting to even just pretend to be her for a few hours."

Dig deeper:

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho explained that "Principal for a Day" is a way to celebrate community.

"It's the best way to showcase what happens inside our schools. Principals are the captains of our industry, they are the ambassadors of goodwill in the community, they are the instructional leaders, and they set the tone and culture," Carvalho said.

"Schools are large entities, and there's so much that goes on every single day, addressing the social and emotional needs of students, addressing the needs of the teachers," he added. "It all starts here, and principals are the key enablers, and the 'Principal for a Day' transcends the school experience into our community."