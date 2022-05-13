Kendrick Lamar announces worldwide tour after releasing first album in 5 years

Kendrick Lamar is back.

(Getty Images)

After dropping the highly anticipated "Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers," album—his first in five years, which set social media ablaze-- the Grammy Award-winning rapper and Compton native announced worldwide tour dates.

The presale for "The Big Steppers" tour begins on Thursday, May 19 and general tickets go on sale Friday, May 20. See a full list of US tour dates below:

Tuesday, July 19: Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Thursday, July 21: Austin, TX – Moody Center

Friday, July 22: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Saturday, July 23: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sunday, July 24: Miami, FL – Rolling Loud

Wednesday, July 27: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Friday, July 29: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Saturday, July 30: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sunday, July 31: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tuesday, Aug. 2: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thursday, Aug. 4: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Friday, Aug.5: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Saturday, Aug.6: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sunday, Aug. 7: Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

Tuesday, Aug 9: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Wednesday, Aug. 10: Boston, MA – TD Garden

Friday, Aug. 12: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, Aug. 13: Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Sunday, Aug. 14: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, Aug. 16: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Thursday, Aug. 18: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Friday, Aug. 19: Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday, Aug. 20: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sunday, Aug. 21: Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tuesday, Aug. 23: Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wednesday, Aug. 24: Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Friday, Aug. 26: Portland, OR – Moda Center

Saturday, Aug. 27: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday, Aug. 28: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tuesday, Aug. 30: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wednesday, Aug. 31: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thursday, Sep. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Tuesday, Sept. 6 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

Wednesday, Sept. 7: Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Friday, Sept. 9: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Saturday, Sept. 10 : Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tuesday, Sept. 14: Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wednesday, Sept. 15: Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Advertisement

The 34-year-old rapper has won 14 Grammy Awards.