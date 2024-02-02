Kat Von D prevails in photog lawsuit, secures win for artists but says she doesn’t ‘want to ever tattoo again’

article

Kat Von D won a legal battle accusing her of copyright infringement, but the celebrity tattoo artist said the experience has made her reluctant to continue her trade.

"I think I don’t want to ever tattoo again," Kat Von D said after the verdict, the Los Angeles Times reported. "My heart has been crushed through this in different ways. We’ll see with time."

Professional photographer and college professor Jeff Sedlik in February 2021 filed a lawsuit against Von D, whose given name is Katherine Von Drachenberg, accusing the celebrity of copyright infringement for tattooing a rendition of his famed Miles Davis portrait on a friend's arm in 2017 and posting photos on her Instagram page with almost 10 million followers. But the yearslong legal battle ended Jan. 26 when a jury unanimously ruled in Von D's favor.

"I’m obviously very happy for this to be over," Von D told reporters outside the courtroom. "It’s been two years of a nightmare worrying about this, not just for myself but for my fellow tattoo artists."

In the lawsuit, Sedlik had accused the celebrity tattoo artist, who starred in LA Ink and Miami Ink, for "unlawful and unauthorized reproductions" of his image on a client and displaying it on various social media accounts to promote her businesses and brand. Von D's March 2017 Instagram post showing the tattoo and her line drawings of the portrait included a caption that read "Can’t believe this is the first time I’ve gotten to tattoo a portrait of #MilesDavis! [thank you, Blake for letting me tattoo you!]" and tagged Von D's former business, High Voltage Tattoo, which has since closed down.

The eight jurors agreed Von D's drawing was not similar enough to Sedlik's iconic 1989 portrait of the famed jazz musician to need paid permission, the Associated Press reported. They found that Von D's tattoo rendition, line drawings of the portrait and social posts featuring the artwork all fell within the fair use doctrine of copyrighted material, which allows for unlicensed use of copyrighted materials in certain circumstances.

The ruling came on the heels of a Supreme Court case regarding the fair use doctrine. Last May, the court ruled in favor of Lynn Goldsmith, a photographer who accused the Andy Warhol Foundation of re-creating her 1981 photos of superstar musician Prince without permission.

Von D's attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, said the suit against the tattoo artist should never have been filed.

"We are very pleased that the jury saw this as the meritless case that it was," Grodsky told Fox News in a statement Thursday. "This lawsuit should never have been filed and thank goodness Kat was willing to stand up on behalf of tattoo artists and the tattoo industry to fight this obvious money grab."

But Sedlik's attorney, Robert Allen, said his client plans to repeal the verdict, The New York Times reported. Allen said during closing arguments if the two images weren't "substantially similar" to the jurors, then no one's art was safe.

"It’s about copying others’ protected works," Allen said during closing arguments. "It’s not going to hurt the tattoo industry. The tattoo police are not going to come after anyone."

