GOP congressman files articles of impeachment against Kamala Harris

A Republican Congressman is filing impeachment papers against Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Tuesday, July 23, Rep. Andy Ogles (R. – Tenn.) announced he is filing articles of impeachment against Harris for what the Congressman claims are for "high crimes and misdemeanors."

Rep. Ogles' move comes just days after President Joe Biden publicly endorsed Harris to take his seat at the White House for the Nov. 2024 election.

Rep. Ogles did not give specific examples of which criminal cases Harris was allegedly involved in. Rep. Ogles claims Harris "disgraced" her role as Vice President and "disregarded her oath to uphold and defend the Constitution." The Congressman, again, did not give specific examples in Tuesday's statement on which Amendment of the Constitution that Harris had allegedly violated.

Below is a statement released by Rep. Ogles in his campaign page:

"Kamala Harris has disgraced the Office of the Vice President and willfully disregarded her oath to uphold and defend the Constitution. She is not only an embarrassment to the country but has also intentionally ignored her responsibility to enforce the laws of the United States and protect the American people. On her watch, every single town has become a border town. Hundreds of thousands of Americans have overdosed on illicit drugs brought across the southern border, and countless women and children have been raped and murdered.

Kamala Harris has betrayed the trust of the public by failing to exercise her sworn duty to employ the provisions of the 25th Amendment to remove President Biden from office when it became apparent that he was mentally and physically incapable of continuing to serve. For these reasons alone, immediate action should be taken to impeach her."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: