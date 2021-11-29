Jussie Smollett case: Jury selection begins Monday for former 'Empire' star accused of hate crime hoax

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the trial of former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging a hoax nearly three years ago where he was the alleged victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in Chicago.

The 39-year-old actor told police he was walking near his Streeterville apartment in downtown Chicago on a frigid night in January 2019 when he was attacked by two men.

Smollett, who is Black and gay, said the two men approached him in the 300 block of East North Lower Water Street and attacked him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The actor claimed the men had also shouted "This is MAGA country," a reference to then-President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again campaign slogan, poured a bleach-like liquid on him and hung a thin rope noose around his neck.

Chicago police investigated and said Smollett staged the attack to advance his acting career. They said Smollett hired Abel and Ola Osundairo, two brothers who had worked as extras on "Empire", and paid them $3,500 to carry out the attack.

The brothers, who are expected to be key witnesses against Smollett, were later released.

The controversy significantly tarnished Smollett’s career when he was criminally charged and led to his character being written off the hit Fox television show "Empire," which was filmed in Chicago.

Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct and filing a false report.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office suddenly dropped the charges a month later after reaching an agreement with the actor to perform community service and turn over his bond to the city of Chicago.

911 CALLS RELEASED FROM JUSSIE SMOLLETT CASE

Smollett was not required to admit to any wrongdoing as part of the agreement.

Foxx had announced she would be recusing herself from the case a day before the actor’s arrest, later explaining she had decided to assign the case to her top deputy because she had talked about the case with a relative of Smollett’s during the time the actor was considered a victim.

U.S. Attorney Dan Webb was brought in as a special prosecutor in the case and was tasked with reinvestigating the allegations against Smollett, as well as possible wrongdoing by Foxx and her staff.

His investigation found no illegal conduct by Foxx's office, but said she abused prosecutorial discretion when she dropped the charges. Webb’s report was ordered sealed and has yet to be released to the public.

Smollett was indicted again one year later on six counts of disorderly conduct — all low-level felony charges — related to making false statements to police about the alleged attack.

The charges against Smollett carry a maximum sentence of three years, with a lighter sentence, even probation, the likely outcome if he is convicted, given Smollett’s lack of a serious criminal background.

Smollett has maintained his innocence.

The allegations captured international headlines and fed concerns over reports of a surge in hate crimes across the country following Trump’s election. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker tweeted Smollett’s claims amounted to an "attempted modern day lynching," and Trump called the allegations "horrible" when he was asked about them at a news conference.

But rumors quickly emerged that investigators were skeptical Smollett was telling the truth.

Smollett addressed his doubters days later in a statement saying, "I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level," and gave a tearful interview on "Good Morning America" to defend himself.

After Smollett’s arrest, then-Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson publicly called the attack a hoax crafted by Smollett himself. Then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel blasted the actor for besmirching Chicago’s reputation with a bogus story.

At Smollett’s bond hearing, prosecutors alleged he had staged the attack because he was unhappy with how television studio for "Empire" had handled disclosure of a purported racist letter mailed to the actor that contained a white powder substance.

Officials said the powder was determined to be from a crushed-up, over-the-counter pain reliever and that Smollett had sent the letter to himself because he was unhappy with his salary on the show.

The trial will not feature testimony from Foxx, Emanuel or former top cop Johnson, all of whom had been subpoenaed by Smollett’s defense team, only to have Judge James Linn rule their testimony would not be required.

Linn, who will oversee the trial, rejected a motion to allow cameras in the courtroom to cover the proceedings and said the proceeding won’t be streamed live, which is typical of jury trials in the county.

Due to social distancing measure undertaken during the pandemic at the courthouse, attendance will also be significantly limited in the courtroom.

The trials is expected to last four to five days.

Advertisement

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.