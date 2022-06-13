Jury selection underway in Kristin Smart murder trial

Jury selection is underway in Monterey County in the Kristin Smart murder trial.

The process is expected to last about three weeks.

A pre-trial motion on behalf of Paul Flores to dismiss the case based on "outrageous government conduct" was denied last week.

Flores is accused of killing former Cal Poly student Kristin Smart after her disappearance in 1996. He has been considered the only person of interest for 25 years because he is believed to be the last person who saw her alive in May 1996. He was arrested in April 2021.

His father, Ruben Flores, was also arrested and is being charged as an accessory to the murder.

The case was moved from San Luis Obispo County to Monterey County in April after Flores' defense team argued that Flores could not have a fair and impartial trial in San Luis Obispo County.