Job Finder: Loan Depot looking to hire employees with tech, customer service skills

Loan Depot recently held a virtual job fair and if you were unable to make it, they are still taking applications.

The company is the second-largest non-bank mortgage lender and during the pandemic, a spokesperson told Fox 11 it is staying busy.

Mortgage rates are at record lows, people are buying property and with so many folks interested in refinancing, employees are in high demand.

Tammy Richards, Chief Operating Officer with Loan Depot, says right now all 9,000 of their employees across the country are remote.

They consider themselves “tech-forward” and are now looking to recruit people who enjoy working with technology, working from home, and have good customer service skills.

Richards added that no experience is necessary for some of the positions, they are hiring for include processors, underwriters and closers, as well as leaders.

Richards says the hiring initiative is all about putting people back to work during the pandemic and you can apply anytime at https://www.loandepot.com/careers.

