Protest planned in Hollywood after ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ suspended indefinitely

The decision to take Jimmy Kimmy Live! off-air has prompted strong reactions from Hollywood to Washington D.C. A protest is planned in Hollywood on Thursday to denounce the move. A possible return date has not been announced.



A protest is planned in Hollywood on Thursday after ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air following his remarks about the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Strong reactions from politicians

What they're saying:

From political leaders to public figures to social media, many are weighing in on Jimmy Kimmel Live! being pulled off-air indefinitely by ABC over the host’s comments about Charlie Kirk.

Some people have expressed frustration over ABC pulling the Emmy Award-winning show off the air indefinitely, arguing the suspension is an attack on free speech. Meanwhile, others say Kimmel clearly crossed the line and should be canceled.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump weighed in on Truth Social calling this move, "Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done."

In the post, Trump goes on to say, "Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT"

Former President Barack Obama

"After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like," wrote former President Barack Obama on X.

California Rep. Robert Garcia

"Every American has a duty to stand up for our First Amendment values. We will not be silent as our freedoms are threatened by corrupt schemes and threats. Anyone who is complicit will need to answer to us," said Ranking Member Robert Garcia.

Local perspective:

The show's suspension is also impacting people behind the scenes.

The Writers Guild of America says it stands with Jimmy Kimmel and his writers.

"The right to speak our minds and to disagree with each other – to disturb, even – is at the very heart of what it means to be a free people. It is not to be denied. Not by violence, not by the abuse of governmental power, nor by acts of corporate cowardice," they wrote in part in a released statement.

What's next:

On Thursday, protesters plan to gather outside the show’s studios on Hollywood Blvd to denounce ABC’s move to pull the plug on the show, at least for now.

The demonstration is set to take place at 4:30 p.m.

